Mumbai: BMC files FIR against 13 societies, takes legal action against 832 others

The notices were issued under three acts; Maharashtra Regional & Town Planning act, Environment Protection act and Mumbai Municipal Corporation act

BMC takes action against societies

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has registered First Information Report (FIR) against 13 societies and has initiated legal action against other 832 societies. Meanwhile, following several initiatives about waste management and post Swacch Bharat Mission, the civic body has reduced the waste transported to dumping grounds from 9500 metric tonnes to 7200 metric tonnes.

The civic body has insisted for in-situ processing of waste to be done by all societies in the city, and in order to do this, the civic body has issued notices to 3300 since June 2017. Out of this over 1000 odd societies have started processing waste, whereas 1328 societies have asked for extension in doing this processing due to various reasons. However there are about 845 societies against which legal action has been initiated of which 13 are facing FIR against it.

The notices were issued under three acts; Maharashtra Regional & Town Planning act, Environment Protection act and Mumbai Municipal Corporation act, and all 13 FIRs have been registered under MR&TP act. The data was reviewed by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta, on Saturday during his monthly review meeting with all the head of the departments and ward officers.

A senior civic official from commissioner's office, said, "The FIRs have been filed for not following the notices as it has been mandated to process waste inside their premises so that minimum waste goes to the dumping ground." The civic body has been facing a huge loss of revenue owing to no development taking place in the city owing to overburdened dumping grounds and to take off this load from the dumping grounds, the processing of waste was mandated.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC To Act Tough Against Cutting Of Trees For Holi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates