Mumbai: BMC to act tough against cutting of trees for Holi

The BMC has asked its tree authority to keep a strict watch on those cutting trees in the metropolis during the festival of colours





The city civic body has appealed to people not to cut trees during the upcoming Holi festival. The cutting of trees is illegal and can attract a

penalty, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned in a release issued yesterday. Traditionally, during the 'Holika Dahan' on the

festival, wood is burnt in a symbolic pyre to signify good defeating evil.



The BMC said it has noticed that trees and its branches are cut by revellers for the purpose. The BMC has asked its tree authority to keep a strict watch on those cutting trees in the metropolis during the festival of colours. As per provisions of the Maharashtra Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, those found guilty of cutting trees and branches without an authorised permission from the tree authority, can be sentenced to imprisonment for a week to one year, the BMC said.



A fine of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 can also be imposed on those them, it added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever