Mumbai: BMC initiates action against actor Sood Sood for "converting Juhu residential into hotel"

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally initiated the process of taking action against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for allegedly running a hotel in Juhu without the requisite permissions and licenses from BMC.

mid-day reported on January 26 in, 'Sonu ke hotel ki illegality,' about how BMC had in September 2018 returned Sood's proposal to convert the residential premises, the Shiv Sagar building in Juhu, into a lodging service, demanding several compliances. The actor is yet to submit a changed or amended proposal to the civic body.



The Shiv Sagar building in Juhu. File Pic

Meanwhile, following several complaints, the K West ward's health department officials inspected the premises, and in their inspection report (mid-day has a copy), they've observed lodging services in the ground-plus-six-storey structure which has 23 operational rooms. It also mentioned that the trade activities need to be discontinued after this report is received, otherwise legal action under section 394 of MMC Act will be initiated.

One of the senior most officials of the K-West ward, said, "The prosecution has already been filed against Sonu Sood last week and he will have to abide by the rules and orders when the court summons him. If the lodging services still continue, then BMC has the powers to file another prosecution, where he may be fined a penalty on a daily basis."

The building proposal department has also instructed the ward office's building and factory department to inspect the premises, and if there is merit in the complaints, take necessary action. Assistant commissioner of the K West ward, Prashant Gaikwad remained unavailable for comment.

However, the activists alleged that the BMC officials have taken no steps in this regard. Activist Ganesh Kusmulu said, "I have made several complaints, but the building proposal department has only said that they have asked ward office to take action. If this is the case then are the ward officials shielding the celebrity? When will there be action against irregularities and construction violations?"

'Under scrutiny'

Sood, however, maintained his stand and said that the proposal is under process/scrutiny, and accordingly, necessary compliances were being done. He said he is following all due protocol and procedure, but he was not aware of any kind of action since he has not been intimated about it yet.

