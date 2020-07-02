Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for salons, parlours 4 days after they reopen

The BMC issued guidelines for salons and parlours on Wednesday, four days after they were allowed to reopen. All outlets will have to display the guidelines and precautions for customers.

The corporation also included guidelines for phase four of easing restrictions from June 30 to July 31, which are same as the earlier guidelines issued from time to time by the government.

As per the order of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, barbershops, salons and beauty parlours can be run with restricted entry with prior appointments only. All such shops must have proper ventilation and should not be housed in closed premises operating with only air-conditioners. Only select services like haircuts, dyeing hair, waxing, threading, etc are allowed. Skin-related services are not permitted.

All workspace (chairs) must be sanitised after each service and all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours. Employees must use protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks and disposable towels, napkins must be used for customers. Non-disposable equipment should be sanitised and sterilised after each service.

Meanwhile, in phase four of easing restrictions, the movement of persons for non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercises is restricted within the neighbourhood with all necessary precautions of weaning mask, social distancing and personal hygiene to be taken. Unrestricted movement is permitted only for attending a place of work that is open as per earlier orders.

