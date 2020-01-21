Mumbai: BMC launches movie on city's wildlife and nature; Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray attend

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with a production house, on Tuesday, launched a movie based on the city's wildlife. The announcement for the same along with a small teaser about what will be there in the movie was shown to the civic officials during a screening of Tanhaji movie.

The movie screening was organised by the BMC and was attended by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Although the CM did not wait for the entire show, the wildlife movie announcement was done in his and Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray's presence.

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, who is known to be a wildlife lover immediately showed his interest to part with such a venture, revealed civic officials. Even CM Uddhav Thackeray was heard talking about Pardeshi's interest in wildlife at the event.

While it was not a public screening teaser but a small glimpse of what can be expected was shown for BMC knowledge, said an official. The movie will be a documentary of Natural history and wildlife which will also showcase the marine life of the city.

While speaking to mid-day Amogha Varsha, who will be filming the movie and is a part of Mudskipper productions said, "We have got support from the government and we want to show the reality of the city's wildlife and we are aiming to start the shoot by next month onwards."

Talking at the event, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Make such a movie that everybody should praise it. We also have some dues towards nature and this movie will show how nature is important."

