Mumbai: BMC planning a new bridge from Ruparel to Ruia College

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking for an alternative for Tilak and Elphinstone bridges. With the Elphinstone bridge likely to be razed down for the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and with the recent incident on Tilak bridge where a footpath developed cracks, the civic body has decided to look for new options.

They have appointed a consultant to check the feasibility for a new bridge that can be constructed from Senapati Bapat Marg near to Ruparel College till Ruia College junction going over Western Railway (WR), Central Railway (CR) and the Central Railway yard. However, as the new bridge will pass over railway tracks, the BMC will need permission for carrying out a survey for the feasibility of the project.

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut, said, "There needs to be an alternative to Tilak and Elphinstone bridges as both are almost century-old structures. The Elphinstone bridge is likely to be raised owing to MTHL and the fate of the Tilak bridge lies in the hands of BMC as it needs to be reconstructed and while doing so an alternative should be in place."

However, BMC sources said they have started looking for alternatives while focusing on starting the Tilak bridge's repair work. But owing to feasibility issues, a few of their plans were not taken into consideration.

One alternative was a bridge that could cross over the WR and CR over the existing south end pedestrian bridge at Dadar station but due to narrow lanes and no landing possible on Dadar east, the plan was dropped. They also considered another option of a bridge from Dharavi subway on the west side which could land near the F North ward office at Matunga, but this too did not work out.

A senior Bridges Department official on request of anonymity said, "We have appointed a consultant to check for feasibility for a bridge that will pass over the railway lines. So permission from the railway department is needed which we have not received so far. We have been following up for almost two months. Once we receive the same, we can go ahead and start our survey."

However, CR Chief PRO, Shivaji Sutar, said, "No such proposal is received by Central Railway authorities," while WR Chief PRO, Ravindra Bhakar, said, "There are no permissions pending with us as we recently had a meeting with the BMC authorities. If anything is pending, it will be cleared soon."

