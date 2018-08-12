Mumbai: BMC razes illegal under-construction hotel within 12 hours

national

The official added that the illegal building was brought to the notice of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) earlier. However, it had informed the BMC that the plot did not fall under its jurisdiction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pulled down an under-construction hotel, being built illegally near the city international airport, within 12 hours, a civic official said today. The unauthorised multi-storey structure being built in Sahar village was demolished between the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the official said. "It was an under-construction hotel, where 30 rooms were planned. The illegal work was first noticed around seven months back by the BMC staff," the official said.

"So far, up to 10,000 sq ft of construction work of three floors was completed. The building was being constructed on a plot at Sutar Pakhadi in Sahar village," he added. The civic administration earlier issued a 'stop work' notice and also filed a caveat in the court so that its demolition won't be stopped. According to the official, when the civic staff started pulling down the building on Thursday, the developer sent his men to obstruct the work.

"The staff of BMC's K ward had to face stiff opposition from the developer's men. But a 20-member police squad ensured that the task was carried out without much trouble. The structure was razed during the night," the BMC official said. The official added that the illegal building was brought to the notice of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) earlier.

However, it had informed the BMC that the plot did not fall under its jurisdiction. "It paved the way for the BMC to step in and pull down the building," the official said.

