Mumbai: BMC, residents, politicos clash over closed road in Borivli

One of the approach roads in Kaju Pada that was sealed by BMC on Saturday

The closure of a road in one of the by-lanes in Borivli on Saturday turned into a heated argument between municipal authorities and MNS leaders.

Following the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kaju Pada (Savarpada) area of Borivli, BMC officials sealed one of the approach roads. Locals immediately opposed the move. With BMC refusing citizens' request to keep the access road open, the locals approached the MNS for help.

MNS leader Nayan Kadam along with other local office bearers and party workers rushed to the spot. "We are not against any action and measures that the BMC is taking to tackle the current pandemic. But, instead of sealing the slum where COVID cases are on the rise, civic officials have sealed one of the roads accessed by many others living in surrounding areas. We raised the concerns of locals. Finally, after a heated debate, the authorities agreed to make provisions for movement/passing of one person at a time," Kadam told mid-day.

A civic official in the know of the case declined to comment as he is not authorised to speak to the media. The official, however, said since a large number of cases were reported from this area the BMC decided to seal the road.

"The idea was to curb movement so that there is no further spread of COVID-19," the official added.

When told that the closure of an entire road was creating trouble for others in the area, the official said they were following instructions issued by seniors and there was no intention of harassing anyone. "The situation was tense, but now it has eased and things are back to normal," the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news