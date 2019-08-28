Mumbai: BMC's new traffic rule nets it Rs 84 lakh in 2 months

mumbai

Rule implemented on July 7 had penalties of up to Rs 10,000 for illegal parking in the city

Even after facing stiff opposition to their new parking policy, the BMC continues its drive against illegal parking across the city. File pic

Less than two months since imposing high penalties for illegal parking in the city, the BMC has collected a whopping Rs 84 lakh in fines for rules broken, one of which is no parking within 500 metres of public parking lots. On August 23 alone, it collected fines totalling Rs 5.9 lakh. Moreover, there are 300-odd vehicles still lying with the BMC, the fines of which are yet to be collected from their owners.

AS per the BMC circular issued on July 7, the civic body had decided to tow away vehicles found parked within a 500-metre radius of PPLs and levy towing charges apart from other fines on the owners. Initially, the civic body had faced stiff opposition from all quarters but they managed to continue with the drive. However, even after two months of implementing the penalties, 300 vehicles are still lying with them at various parking lots.

Also Read: BMC to spend Rs 14 crore literally scraping roads

According to BMC data, they have towed 1,301 vehicles over the past two months, of which 978 have been released, generating revenue of Rs 84 lakh. As the BMC commissioner has instructed officials to focus more on four-wheelers, since July 7 they have taken action against 891 four-wheelers, 25 three-wheelers and 402 two-wheelers. Even though there has been a dip in the action taken this month, August 23 alone saw a fine collection of Rs 5.9 lakh. The highest single-day collection (Rs 5.8 lakh) last month was recorded on July 12. However, civic officials are of the opinion that it is difficult for them to continue with the action at the same pace, which was being done by the ward offices in coordination with the BMC authorities.



The civic body had decided to tow away vehicles found parked within a 500-metre radius of PPLs and levy towing charges apart from other fines on the owners. File pic

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a civic official said, "We are towing the vehicles parked within a 500-metre radius of PPLs and keeping them at the nearest parking lot. In case there is no space, the vehicles are kept at ward offices. We are also levying additional charges for late release of vehicles. The total fine collected on August 23 (Rs 5.9lakh) is more than what was collected on July 12 (Rs 5.8 lakh) as this time there were more four-wheelers."

Also Read: Mumbai: Tree census done, but BMC not revealing what it found

As per the BMC circular, in case of a heavy vehicle, the per-day-delay fine is Rs 275, which can go up to Rs 11,000 over and above the original penalty of Rs 15,000. Similarly, for medium motor vehicles such as buses the delay fine is Rs 220, which can go up to a maximum of Rs 8,800 over and above the original fine of Rs 11,000. The same for light motor vehicles would be Rs 170 per day which can go up to a maximum of Rs 6800 in additional to the original penalty of Rs 10,000. Three-wheelers would have to pay a Rs 140 per-day-delay penalty which can go up to a maximum of Rs 5,600 apart from the original charge of Rs 8,000. In case of two-wheelers, the per-day charge is Rs 110, which can go up to a maximum of Rs 8,300 over and above the Rs 5,000 original fine.

Also Read: Mumbai: If you fill potholes, it's illegal, BMC warns citizens

Rs 5.9 lakh

Total fine collected on August 23

300

No. of vehicles still in BMC's possession

1,301

No. of vehicles towed over the past two months

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates