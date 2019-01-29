Mumbai: BMC seizes gas cylinders, trolleys from Bandra Gymkhana

national

Taking cognisance of complaints from neighbours, BMC confiscate illegal equipment from Bandra Gymkhana

Neighbours had complained about Bandra Gym's cylinders in the passage and bins. File Pic

After residents of the Princess housing society raised a stink about adjoining Bandra Gymkhana flouting rules, BMC has taken cognisance of their complaints and acted against the establishment. On January 25, a team of officials from the civic body, including a fire brigade representative, visited the gymkhana for an inspection. Following the inspection, they seized gas cylinders and trolleys from the site.

Confirming the development, a senior civic official told mid-day, "We have inspected the site and found certain things which were not in compliance with the rules." Asked if any further action would be taken against the club, the official claimed that once everything is inspected, including their documents and permissions, further action would be decided upon.



A senior BMC official said once everything is inspected at the Bandra Gymkhana (in pic) further action would be decided upon. File Pic

mid-day had reported on January 26 in 'Housing society slams Bandra gym for raising a stink' about the housing society alleging that the elite gym adjoining them was flouting civic norms and safety regulations. They'd written to the local ward office stating that the Gymkhana - established in 1935 and presently having nearly 6,700 members - had illegally kept a tandoor chimney, which is a fire hazard, in the passage.

They'd also alleged that gas cylinders were lying open in the passage, as were open garbage bins. The residents said a washing area had also been created in the passage. Despite repeated attempts, neither the ward officer nor the president of the gymkhana, Dr Cheryl Misquitta, were unavailable for comment. Denita Gomes, secretary of the gymkhana, said, "I have no comments at the moment."

However, one of the members of Princess housing society stated that partial action is not what they want. "We are happy that BMC has taken cognisance of our complaint, but mere seizure will not serve the purpose. That is not what society wants. Every irregularity done by the Gymkhana needs to be rectified. Or else, the society will have not have any other option than escalating the matter further to get justice," the member told mid-day.

