Mumbai: Housing society slams Bandra gym for illegal activities

From encroachments to illegal drains flowing into storm water drains to dangerous cylinders on the road to littering open dustbins, Princess Society on D'Monte Road lists lengthy charge sheet against club

This aerial picture of Bandra Gymkhana, taken from the neighbouring Princess society, shows how the sheds obstruct the passageway outside the club. Pics/Rane Ashish

The Bandra Gymkhana has come under fire from the next-door society for allegedly flouting civic norms and safety regulations.

Residents of the Princess Co-operative Housing Society on D'Monte Road alleged that the club had obstructed the passage next to the society premises with illegal alterations, such as a sheds with a tandoor chimney and electrical connection. Further, the locals complained that the Gymkhana had also tinkered with the BMC's storm water drain, among other violations.



Residents alleged the club posed a fire hazard with the illegal alterations, including the electrical connection to the shed with a tandoor chimney

The residents also raised a stink about the club's alleged unsanitary practices. "A washing area has been created in the passage. The passage has also been converted to a storage area. Gas cylinders have been kept outside. The entire area stinks, as dustbins with leftovers have been left open without lids," stated the society in a letter to the local BMC ward office.

This paper is in possession of the letter, which further states, "Cleaning and cooking is done in the passage area, which is unhygienic and in filthy conditions. It should be strictly checked how a graded restaurant is allowed to such cooking in the open."



Since the society and club share a common wall, residents fear that the irregularities expose them to a fire hazard

Since the society and club share a common compound wall, residents fear that the irregularities expose them to a fire hazard. The gas cylinders lying outside, couple with the smoking tandoor and electrical wiring, could lead to a blaze, while the sheds and other alterations could make it hard for firefighters to access the area.

"We, the building tenants, are concerned that in case of a fire, access to the passage has been blocked by these illegal activities," wrote the residents. Apart from this, they also alleged that the club had created a new underground drainage pipeline and connected to the main storm water drains, which are supposed to be handled only by the civic authorities.



Residents alleged that not only was the tandoor chimney a fire hazard, but they also had to put up with the stench from garbage bins left open and utensils left out to wash

Club responds

However, the club's managing committee has denied all charges. Dr Cheryl Misquitta, president of Bandra Gymkhana, claimed that she had not received any complaint letter from the society. "I have no knowledge of whether any other office bearer or the club office has received the complaint letter," she added.

Asked about the allegations, Dr Misquitta responded, "The gymkhana has not violated any norms. We have all the necessary compliance certificates. Still, if anyone has a doubt, BMC and other agencies like fire brigade officials are free to walk in and check whether we are complying with the norms."



Dr Cheryl Misquitta, president of Bandra Gymkhana

This is not the first time the society has written to the ward office about alleged violations by Bandra Gymkhana, to no avail. Despite this reporter's repeated calls to contact the civic authorities for comment, there was no response from the local ward office.

'Want peaceful co-existence'

The Bandra Gymkhana was established in 1935 and has around 6,700 members. When mid-day visited the spot, one of the society members acknowledged that Bandra Gymkhana is a landmark, and they wanted it to continue business.

"Our only humble request is that the Gymkhana administration ensure that anything they doesn't cause nuisance or pose any threat to the lives of those living in vicinity or even Gymkhana visitors," he said.

Roger Pereira, one of the Gymkhana trustees, said, "We have formed a team to look into the issues that the neighbouring society has with the Gymkhana. The team will ensure that complaints are resolved as early as possible."

