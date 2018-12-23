Mumbai Crime: Drug addict hangs brother to death after heated argument in Bandra

crime

The accused was arrested on Friday after the siblings' mother reached Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his 30-year-old brother in Bandra after an altercation broke out between the two on Thursday, said the police. The accused was arrested on Friday after the siblings' mother reached Bhabha Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the accused identified as Asif Shaikh had an altercation with his brother Riyaz Shaikh who came home under the influence of drugs. Asif, who is also a drug addict, had an argument over a monetary issue. Soon the argument turned intense and in a fit of rage, Asif tied a rope to the ceiling of their house and the other on his brother's neck and hanged him. The alleged incident occurred at their home in Rahul Nagar area of Bandra West when their mother was away, said the police.

Their mother, who came home later, was shocked to see Riyaz hanging by the ceiling, and first confronted Asif before rushing Riyaz to Bhabha hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"The Bandra police, which was informed about the unnatural death by the hospital, learned about the incident and reached the hospital to question the mother, who told the police that he had fallen down and fainted. The police found a ligature mark around his neck while examining the body and decided to question their mother further," said a police officer.

At first, the mother told the police that she wasn't aware of the exact cause of Riyaz's death, but her barefaced lie was soon recognised when the police received the post-mortem report that mentioned the mark on the victim's neck. It was then that the mother revealed the alleged altercation between the two bothers which ultimately lead to Riyaz's murder.

"The accused was formally arrested late on Friday and produced before the court on Saturday," said the police.

