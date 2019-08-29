Mumbai: BMC to ask Google to show ward boundaries on maps

mumbai

This move comes after BMC set up Twitter handles for every ward in June

Stock photo of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The civic body may have found a solution to the confusion over the boundaries of administrative wards. BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said the civic body will soon approach Google asking them to incorporate the boundaries of 24 administrative wards on their maps.

Civic officials said Pardeshi met the Google staff around 8-10 days back. "I am the municipal commissioner yet even I don’t know the exact boundaries of the wards. It is even harder for citizens. While navigating on Google maps, people will be able to see municipal boundaries as well," said Pardeshi. He said a formal application would be sent to Google asking them to mark out the wards and link their names with the information on ward officials.

This move comes after BMC set up Twitter handles for every ward in June. The complaints pertaining to civic issues such as an encroachment or unauthorised construction are handled by officials from respective wards and complainants get feedback once complaint has been addressed. Once implemented, knowing the ward boundaries can help citizens tweet to the correct ward.

