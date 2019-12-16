Mumbai: BMC to transform engineers into experts

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation engineers will soon become in-house experts and consultants for designing and planning road projects. The civic body spends crores of rupees every year on private consultants who assist civic officials. But it wants to replace them with its own engineers.

In a session attended by civic chief Praveen Pardeshi on Friday with contractors, corporators and engineers, a private consultant held a workshop on roads and road health. The training of BMC engineers as in-house consultants was also discussed.

While there is no clarity on who will train the engineers, prospective trainers include the current private consultant working for BMC and experts from IIT-Bombay. The move is likely to save the civic body R10 to Rs 15 crore annually.

