Mumbai: BMC wants to re-allot flats as residents refuse to move in

Some have moved out of Mahul because of 'toxic' air. File pic

The Mahul residents, who were allotted accommodation meant for project-affected persons (PAP) two years ago, are still refusing to move in to the flats owing to the 'toxic' air in the area. This has prompted the civic officials to re-allot more than 5,000 flats in the region.

BMC officials said that 5,137 of the 10,881 flats in Mahul were allotted to people from Tansa pipeline area and those living on footpaths or near nullahs about two years ago but they have refused to move in.

An official from BMC's estate department said, "People are reluctant to shift to the flats because of the ongoing litigation in the Bombay High Court where some residents of Mahul village have claimed that the area is polluted," Some residents of Mahul village have moved out of the 'toxic hell'. Others, who continue to stay there, claim ed the air there is polluted because of the chemical plants and oil refineries located within close proximity of the buildings.

As the flats have remained vacant for two years, the BMC is considering to re-allot these flats to others who are eligible for rehabilitation. Around 7,800 families in the city deserving rehabilitation have not been allotted any accommodation yet, the official said.

"The flats would suffer damage if they remain empty for too long. If the people who were allotted the 5,137 flats are unwilling to move in, then we can accommodate others who are willing," said the official. The Estate Department will soon submit a proposal to BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi in this regard. The official said if the Mahul residents wish to return some day, the BMC will try to accommodate them based on vacancies at the time. The BMC has around 5,000 PAP accommodation in three other areas, however, they are all under repairs.

