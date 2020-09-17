Mumbai: BMC workers to get 10 per cent fine if found without masks

Some Mumbaikars wear masks like they wear helmets, in every way else except how it is supposed to be worn. These BEST workers have their masks around their chins and zero social distancing at Wadala depot earlier this week

In a bid to ensure stricter implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to offer 10 per cent of the fines collected from those violating the rules to workers who have been assigned the job.

Civic sources said that this would ensure proper action against people found spitting or moving around without masks. Apart from this, even the fine amount has been reduced to Rs 200 from the previous Rs 1,000. The civic body has been taking action against those violating the rules since the beginning of the pandemic but the number of fines collected daily reduced over the past couple of months. On an average the BMC manages to fine 12 people each day. The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department had deployed clean-up marshals, hired from private agencies, to collect the fines. But all their contracts ended a couple of months back and after that only a few of them were renewed. After mid-day reported last week about the daily fines reducing, the BMC changed its strategy. The SWM Department sent a proposal to civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to bring down the fine amount as many people refused to pay such a hefty price. "The commissioner signed the proposal on Tuesday. Even the fine for spitting has been reduced to Rs 200," said a BMC official.



Health workers collect swab samples for rapid antigen tests at Samaj Mandir hall, Mahim West on Wednesday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Chahal has also ordered to work in a target-oriented manner. Earlier, half of the fine amounts used to go to the agencies, which would appoint clean-up marshals for the job, and even no target was set. The civic official further said, "Several complaints of harassments against the marshals used to come up as they would take stringent action. But now the responsibility has been given to the field staff of the SWM department and 10 per cent of the fine amounts will be given to the workers collecting them." "We have informed the ward officials and they will appoint the field staff. 10 per cent of the fine amounts will be given to the workers with their salaries," said Ashok Yamagar, chief engineer of SWM Department.

