Mumbai: BMC's new colour-coded barricades will give you all important information

Gone are the shoddy barricades on roads, new colour-coded barricades will give necessary information

BMC

Mumbaikars can bid shoddy police barricades adieu as the civic body has created new standard barricading designs. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has made it mandatory for all departments and ward offices to follow the colour code, which are now being implemented.

The barricading will display BMC's name to make it easier for citizens to know which ward or department is carrying out the work. Initially, it was the sewerage operations department of the BMC who made the design, a regular board with its name written in white paint, and a logo below. A civic official said that along with the display of the details of work carried out, contractors will also have to adhere to the colours mentioned in the tenders.

Sewerage operations department chief engineer, Ashok Yamgar, said, "We had given the design to the civic chief, and after he liked it, we distributed it to the ward offices. This will be the standard, only the names of each ward will change. The colour coding of barricades for central agency departments such as water, roads, bridges, SWM has been allotted through a circular issued by the director."

