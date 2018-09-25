Watch Video: Ganesh visarjan boat flips at Girgaum Chowpatty, five rescued

national

Incident took place during the immersion of Ganesh idols at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai where lakhs of devotees had gathered

Five people were rescued in the nick of time from the sea near Girgaum Chowpatty beach when the boat they were onboard flipped due to overweight on one side. The incident happened around 9:00 am in the morning at Girgaon Chowpatty during the immersion procession of Ganesh idols.

The five rescued persons were identified as Kajal Meyor (31), Avani (5), Adnan Khan (15), Nilesh Bhoir (18) and Anita (16). They were sent to Nair hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggested that the capsized boat belonged to the Lalbaug mandal as the incident happened when Lalbaugcha Raja was immersed on Monday morning at Girgaon Chowpatty. However, the mandal stated that the boat which capsized did not belong to their contingent.

The 2018 Ganesh visarjan was tinged by some unfortunate accidents. As many as 18 people drowned Sunday in various parts of Maharashtra during the immersion of idols on the last day of the Ganesh festival, officials said Monday. Three deaths each were reported in Raigad, Jalna and Pune (Rural) districts, two each in Satara and Bhandara, and one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad (on Pune's outskirts), Buldhana, Nanded and Ahmednagar, a Maharashtra Police control room official said. Besides, one person drowned in a lake in the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai, a police official said here.

