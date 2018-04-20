Mumbai: Bodies of 2 boys with bite marks found floating in Mithi river

Residents found their bodies with bite marks all over floating in the river. The Shivaji Nagar police have filed an Accidental Death Report in the case and are waiting for the post-mortem report from Rajawadi Hospital.



Two boys who had been reported missing from their homes on Wednesday were found dead in Mithi river at Shivaji Nagar last morning, sending shock waves in the area. The two minors had gone out to play and never returned home. Residents found their bodies with bite marks all over floating in the river. The Shivaji Nagar police have filed an Accidental Death Report in the case and are waiting for the post-mortem report from Rajawadi Hospital.

Frantic action

Shahbaz Ali Kismat Sayyed, 9, and Kaif Hanseen Munnamiya Quereshi, 14, both residents of Durga Seva Sangh, Shivaji Nagar, had left to play, somewhere in the vicinity of the river, on Wednesday evening. When they didn't return home by nightfall, Sayyed's parents registered a police complaint. Officers filed a case of kidnapping under IPC section 363 and also found out that the other boy was also missing. A search was carried out till late into the night, but neither was found.

The discovery

On Thursday around 8.30 am, residents living near Mithi river found the bodies. The police called the fire brigade, which removed them from the river. The boys were taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where both were declared dead.

"Their bodies have bite marks; we suspect fish and rodents attacked them for the flesh," said a police officer. Senior inspector Deepak Pagare, "Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem; prima facie, there is nothing suspicious."

