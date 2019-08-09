Mumbai: Body of 31-year-old dentist found in Andheri

mumbai

The decomposed body of the doctor was found hanging in her flat on Thursday

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A decomposed body of a 31-year-old dentist was found in her residence in the MIDC area in Andheri on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Swati Shivgan, who hung herself in the Green field building in the locality. The police have registered a case and started their probe.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates