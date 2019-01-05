Mumbai: Body with face mutilated, found on Mahim Causeway

Jan 05, 2019, 08:00 IST | Faizan Khan

Locals informed the police controls and Mahim cops took the body to Bhabha hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission

Mumbai: Body with face mutilated, found on Mahim Causeway
Representational picture

The unidentified body of a man aged between 25 and 28, with his face mutilated, was found at Mahim causeway on Friday.

Locals informed the police controls and cops took the body to Bhabha hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission. Bandra Senior PI Girish Vishnu Anavkar said, "A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons."

