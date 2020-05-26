Mumbai: Bollywood producer donates food for needy amid lockdown

Rohit Shelatkar, a Bollywood film producer, who was part of the production team of Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor, has been helping the poor and the needy during the lockdown.

His foundation has been involved in providing food for the poor since the beginning of the lockdown period. The foundation has also provided food to the migrants who were travelling back to their villages.

As of Monday, 52,667 people have been infected by the deadly virus and of them, 35,178 are undergoing treatment at various healthcare facilities, said the state health department officials. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 60 deaths due to conditions related to COVID-19 across Maharashtra, of which 39 are from Mumbai, including a resident of Bihar.

The overall mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city is 3.2 per cent, and the highest mortality is recorded among patients aged above 60 years, said BMC officials.

