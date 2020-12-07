Mumbai boy Jehan Daruvala wins Bahrain GP in Formula 2 finale!

Mumbai lad Jehan Daruvala brought the curtain down on a difficult maiden Formula Two campaign in style, with victory in the championship's final race of the season in Bahrain.

Daruvala, 22, from Dadar's Parsi Colony had started from pole position, as per Formula Two's reverse-grid rules, after finishing Saturday's feature race eighth. "I always believed in myself," said Daruvala who drives for British team Carlin and is part of Formula One team Red Bull's young driver programme.

'It means a lot'

"It was just a couple of reasons why things didn't really go well at the start of the season. They got better and better and yeah finishing on a high, like I said, means a lot to me."



Jehan Daruvala during Sunday's race in Bahrain. Pic/James Gasperotti

Sunday's sprint race win was Daruvala's first victory this season and capped an improved latter half of the season for the Indian after he had struggled early in the year.

Tough start for Daruvala

It comes on the back of a podium finish in the feature race of the series' Bahrain round held at the same circuit last week. Daruvala lost the lead at the start.

He battled Mick Schumacher, son of seven time champion Michael, in the early part of the race but was passed by the young German.

But he soon retook the position from Schumacher before chasing down and passing leader Dan Ticktum with a bold move on the 26th lap of the 34-lap race. He eventually crossed the line 3.5 seconds ahead of Carlin team mate Yuki Tsunoda who passed Ticktum at the last corner of the last lap.

Schumacher meanwhile, set to make his Formula One debut with the Haas team next year, clinched the Formula Two title. He had a messy race after damaging his tyre with a lock up on the first lap.

He finished out of the points in 18th after having to make a pitstop but still hung on to his 14-point advantage over main title rival Callum Ilott after the Briton also failed to score.

