Mumbai: Breathless, itchy, sweaty and foggy as COVID-19 masks remain issue for many

Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is only a small fraction of people who still believe that masks are not a necessary tool and that they can ward off the virus without any safety gear. Still, masks remain a hindrance for many who have to contend with shortness of breath, itching, sweating, vapour on glasses — valid concerns in a humid city. As such, people have also been looking for ways to make their new normal easier. BMC officials said Mumbaikars have come up with innumerable excuses when they are caught without masks.

After the BMC started a stringent drive against the maskless, officials have come across myriad reasons from defaulters. "The most popular excuse is, 'It is my choice whether to wear it or not'. Some people do not understand that them exercising this right is overpowering other people's rights, too. Some others think that they are healthy enough and that COVID is not a real threat," said a B ward official associated with the Solid Waste Management department. Another official from G North ward said that teenagers usually have the excuse that they forgot.



Sometimes, the BMC comes across genuine issues, too. "Sometimes, we come across asthma patients who really have a breathing issue. But such people are one among 100 or 150 defaulters," said the B-Ward official. Shortness breath is faced by almost everyone. Morning walkers, runners avoid masks for the same reason.

Office-goers feel uneasy, too. "Initially, when I resumed working, I used to wear an N-95 mask as it was best to avoid airborne infections. But then I realised it is best only for medical professionals. I couldn't breathe properly in it, conversing with people becomes difficult," said Abhijeet Sawant, who works in the pharma sector. Sawant now uses three-ply, use and throw masks. When he visits hospitals, he uses two masks.



Snehal Kulkarni, who works from home, said she avoided going out during monsoon. "I couldn't see through my glasses as vapour from my breath made them foggy," said Kulkarni. She tried putting a tissue inside the mask but did not work.

Vendors and shopkeepers on the other hand have to be out in the heat throughout the day. While customers can opt to go out only in the early morning or late evening, vendors don't have the option.



"People in cool rooms may put on a mask for longer hours. But in our case, it is about sweating and itching. It becomes really unbearable after a point. So many of us pull it down to the chin, though we know it is not safe," said a vendor in Mira Road.

Abdul Tamboli, who runs a stall of mobile covers at Santacruz, said, "It is difficult to speak with a mask on. When there are no buyers, we pull the mask down to breathe fresh air. But there's no solution for clear conversations so far."

Vendors and shopkeepers generally prefer cotton masks. The plethora of masks also seems to have confused people. "There is an ample variety of masks in the market. But this is confusing people. Earlier, people would buy N-95 masks. Now they want cotton masks as they're more comfortable and washable. Cotton is one of the most breathable fabrics. It can endure both heat and humidity and provide safety," said Surendra Dugar, who runs a shop in Kalbadevi. Dugar said many prefer masks that can be hung around the neck.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, "Instead of looking for excuses, we must learn how to deal with it. A homemade cloth mask is enough. There is some discomfort, but the cost of the masks will increase with more specialisations and capping the cost will become difficult. Making such masks available in bulk will also be a huge issue."

Kakani suggested that people can take breaks by removing the mask and wiping the sweat with a clean handkerchief and carrying extra masks if they get wet due to sweat.

