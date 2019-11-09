Mumbai: Bridge that connects BKC to Chunabhatti open to public from today

It's here! The almost too-long awaited opening of the bridge that will connect BKC and Chunnabhatti will be thrown open to traffic by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) this morning (Saturday, November 9). Confirming this, MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said, "The BKC-Chunnabhatti connecter which will save a lot of time and fuel of those travelling between BKC and the Eastern Express Highway(EEH) can be used from Saturday morning."

Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that the connector will be opened without any official inauguration. On Friday, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar from Kurla had issued a statement to this effect. Kudalkar had also stated that he along with MMRDA officials visited the BKC-Chunnbhatti connector and it was found ready for use. A few days back, too, MMRDA had issued a statement saying the 1.6-km long and 17-metre-wide connector was expected to be ready for use from November 9, 2019. As per MMRDA officials , those using this four-lane flyover to reach BKC or the EEH will save about 30 minutes.

Vehicular traffic coming from the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Sion-Dharavi Link Road to BKC will now get spread out thanks to the connector. It is expected that there will be substantial traffic coming to BKC from this connector in the morning peak hours and in the reverse direction in the evening. In order to regulate traffic to and from the connector, a traffic dispersal plan has been prepared.

For effective dispersal of traffic, lane-markings, construction of a central median, an island and signage in and around BKC and signals at certain locations have also been installed.

1.6km

Entire length of the bridge from BKC to Chunabhatti

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates