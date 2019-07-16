Dongri building collapse: Three confirmed dead, more casualties feared

national

Around 50 people are feared trapped under the debris of the four-storey building located in South Mumbai, rescue operations are underway in Dongri

Pic courtesy/Anurag Kamble

In yet another case of structural collapse in Mumbai, a four-storey building collapsed in Dongri, located in South Mumbai on Tuesday at 11.40 am. The initial incident was reported by the locals and according to civic officials two people are dead and around 40-50 people are feared trapped under the debris and people formed a human chain to remove the debris from the spot.

The building is located at Tandel street, Abdul Hamid Durga, Dongri in Mumbai. Rescue operations are carried out by the Mumbai Fire brigade, Mumbai Police and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) at the location. According to the reports, 3 people have been reported dead and eight injured including a child. One of the deceased is identified as Abdul Sattar Kalu (45) and the other one is a woman who is yet to be identified. Mumbai police chief, Sanjay Barve has reached the site.

The building which collapsed belonged to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building to a private builder for re-development. MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development. "If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action," he said.

Building Collapse at Dongri; Updates as of 3:00 PM

Names of the deceased

Sabiya Nisar Shaik F/25 (JJ Hospital)

Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaik M/55 (Habib Hospital)

Names of the Injured

Firoz Nazir Salmani M/45 (JJ Hospital)

Aisha Shaik F/03 (JJ Hospital)

Salma Abdul Sattar Shaik F/55 (JJ Hospital)

Abdul Rehman M/03 (JJ Hospital)

Naved Salmani M/35 (JJ Hospital)

Imran Hussain Kalvaniya M/30 (JJ Hospital)

One unidentified Male (Habib Hospital)

More details awaited.

Fadnavis orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an investigation of the building collapse incident in Dongri.

Addressing the press, chief minister Fadnavis said that the entire focus currently is on rescuing people who are trapped in the debris. The chief minister also added that the compensation for the victims of the will be announced as soon as the reasons behind the building crash are clear

A child rescued from the building collapse site in Dongri, he has been admitted to hospital and is stable.

With inputs from Suraj Ojha, Sanjeev Shivadekar, Anurag Kamble, agencies

