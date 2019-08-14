Mumbai: Building collapses in Ulhasnagar, around 100 residents evacuated

mumbai

The 27-year-old building was listed as one of the dangerous buildings in the congested township

A five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra. Pic/Twitter/Ramesh Bablani

A five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a day after it developed cracks and started 'sinking'. No casualties were reported and nobody was injured in the collapse that occurred. The incident took place around 10 am since the occupants of all the 31 flats in the sinking Mahak Apartment were evacuated to safety on Monday itself, stated chief of disaster cell, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Balasaheb Netke. Nearly 100 people were living in the building which collapsed in Ulhasnagar.

My tweet is to highlight the situation of our city Ulhasnagar where so many buildings are collapsed and residents are suffering please visit and support us. Today's pics Mahek A apt.. ðÂÂÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/TgGWfZTWim — rameshbablani (@bablaniramesh) August 13, 2019

The 27-year-old building in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra was listed as one of the dangerous buildings in the congested township. The debris of the collapsed building has been cleared by firemen and officials of the disaster control cell, he added.

According to Ulhasnagar corporation officers, they learnt about the cracks in the building pillar got a crack and asked the residents to evacuate it immediately. The architect confirmed that the middle pillar of the building had crumbled. Nearly 100 people living in 31 flats in the building and were asked to leave after it started sinking on Monday morning.

The residents stated that they noticed small cracks in the walls and when the building started tilting, the doors of the flats automatically got locked. Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh stated, “We immediately took action and evacuated the residents before the mishap. The building was in poor condition and due to heavy downpour the state of the building worsened further."

