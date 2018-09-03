Mumbai bullet train chief: Landowners are on board; it's others who are spreading rumours

national

The Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Achal Khare spoke with mid-day.

What is the status of land acquisition and surveys in Palghar?

Of the total 508 km, about 110 km passes through Palghar district, affecting 74 villages. Of these, we have completed survey in about 28 villages; in the rest it's under process.

Villagers seem to be opposing it. How much land will be affected?

Please understand that we do not require much land as the railway line is 15-metre high on a viaduct. Only 17.5 metres, or 60 feet, is required to put in pillars. This stretch will have a service road, below the viaduct stretch, for maintenance of trains. The service road will become a public road, and villagers can use it.

There is too much confusion among villagers. When will there be more clarity?

It is important to note that most of the landowners who are affected are talking to us directly and do not seem to have a problem. It is the other villagers, ones not connected with the land, who are floating stories and creating confusion. Much of the protest and opposition has political flavour, which I don't want to get. There will be more clarity as days pass. We intend to complete land acquisition by December.

