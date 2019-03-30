Mumbai: Bullet train project work might lead to poaching, states NHSRC report

national

Environment Impact Assessment Report mentions that construction workers having greater accessibility to forested areas along the corridor might poach animals

The bullet train project might also adversely impact the flora and fauna of SGNP

One of the major risks that the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project poses to the wildlife thriving in the forested patches of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) in Vasai and Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, as per the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report prepared by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), is poaching by construction workers.

"Construction workers having greater accessibility to the forest areas along the corridor might lead to poaching activities," states the report. It further mentions that the undersea tunnel, which would be constructed near the flamingo sanctuary, might have adverse impacts on the birds. Construction work might destruct the mud flats and high speed of trains might affect the birds as well, it states.



Along with the EIA report, the NHSRC submitted the proposal for getting environment clearances for the project to the MoEF&CC on March 14, 2019. The report not only mentions the environmental impacts during the construction and operational phases, it also talks about the mitigation measures to be taken.

Impact on fauna (construction phase): The report mentions that noise and vibrations generated by construction equipment and machinery might affect the aquatic

animals and avifauna. Removal of trees might also destruct birds' nests and breeding sites. "Increased sediment loads during construction of bridges might impact the aquatic fauna due to temporary loss of habitat and reduced water quality and flow."

Mitigation measures: "Noise and vibrations at the construction site should be minimised to avoid impact on local fauna. All major noise-producing construction equipment/machineries should be fitted with acoustic control measures," the report says.

Impact on fauna (operational phase): "Division of habitats could affect the range of faunal population and its distribution, ability to mate and connectivity between populations. Accidental oil and chemical spills might impact the animals as well."

Mitigation measures: "Immediate action should be taken for speedy cleaning up of oil spills, fuel and toxic chemicals in case of accidents. Underpasses should be constructed for animals where the corridor passes through forested patches. The proposals should be discussed with the local forest department or local NGO to determine the location, frequency, basic design and number of crossing structures to be constructed," states the EIA report.

Impact on protected areas (construction phase): The EIA report states, "Construction of the corridor will affect the mangrove species which are difficult to conserve. Felling of some endangered species of trees along the corridor near SGNP and TWLS could adversely affect conservation and lead to habitat fragmentation."

Mitigation measures: Compensatory plantation should be initiated for endangered species on degraded forestland within SGNP as per the guidelines of the State Forest Department. "Water holes at strategic points will be developed in consultation with the SGNP authority. This should be done inside the forest to encourage movement in those areas. A comprehensive management and conservation plan for the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary shall be formulated and implemented."

Impact on protected areas (Operational phase): EIA also states, "The MAHSR trains might hit wildlife (particularly avifauna) near the protected areas since they will run at a speed of 320 to 350km/hr on viaduct at a height of 10-15 metres. Formation of eddy current due to the shape of the train might have adverse impacts on the wildlife."

Mitigation measures: "Incorporate underpasses, pipe culverts and/or other structures as needed to allow wildlife to cross safely in the design. Crossing structures should be constructed in consultation with the SGNP and TWS authorities," mentions the report.

