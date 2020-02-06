Mumbai: Call centre staff held for stealing actress's handbang inside Andheri multiplex

A 31-year-old call centre employee has been arrested by the Amboli police for allegedly stealing the wallet of actress Sania Bajaj alias Sonu Bajaj inside a multiplex at Andheri West. The police said the accused was captured in CCTV footage at the theatre while escaping.

Police said Bajaj arrived with her friends to watch a late night film January 25, when the incident occurred. The accused identified as Abdul Latif is a resident of Versova and works with a reputable call centre at Malad. The police said the actress kept her wallet on the seat next to hers while watching the film.

The purse had Baja's two iPhones and gold plated sunglasses worth R45,000 which the police recovered from the accused.

Speaking to mid-day, API Rajendra Kalamkar of Amboli police station said, "On January 25, Sania Bajaj approached us and we registered the FIR. During investigation, we checked CCTV footage and at the recording of 1.31 am we found a boy running out of the theatre. While entering the theater, Latif had arrived on a bike with his two friends, but while returning home, he was spotted with the bag in his hand."

Another officer said, "We traced him with the help of the bike's registration number. We arrested him and recovered the stolen valuables."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates