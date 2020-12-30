Mumbai: Car gets stuck in sand near Kalamb beach in Vasai, swept away to sea

A car got stuck in sand near Kalamb beach in Vasai on Tuesday night and was swept away till Bhuigaon beach. The distance between the two beaches is about 5-km. The police and fire brigade officials were struggling since early morning on Wednesday to pull out the vehicle.

“We have been trying to pull the car out of the sea but have been unable to do so due to high tide,” said Anant Parad, an officer attached to Vasai police station. Parad is present at the Bhuigaon beach along with his team.

Sources told Mid-day that a group of youth had come to Kalamb beach for partying in the night as there are several illegal shacks along the beach. “Their car got stuck in the sand and now there is high tide... Though the youth tried to pull out the vehicle but could not succeed,” the source added.

"The car belongs to a man residing in Bhuigaon. We have called him to spot to find out how his car reached here. No one is present inside the car,” Parad told Mid-day.

Parad added that the authorities concerned have called a tractor to pull out the car, but all the efforts went in vain. “The car can only be pulled out when there is low tide,” Parad said.

The car was later fished out in the evening.

A source said, “Such incidents are common here as youth throng the beach where illegal shacks have mushroomed. They come here for beach party in the night.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news