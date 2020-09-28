Mumbai: Caretaker of actor Ayesha Jhulka's bungalow arrested for killing her pet dog

Actress Ayesha Jhulka’s caretaker was arrested on Friday on the suspicion of killing one of her two pet dogs. Ram Andre was the caretaker at Ayesha’s Lonavala bungalow, where the actor’s 6-year-old pet dog Rocky died in mysterious circumstances.

Andre had informed Ayesha’s husband that the dog drowned in a water tank on the premises of the bungalow, however, there was no bloating, according to a report in the Times of India.

“The autopsy report confirmed that the dog died of suffocation. Andre was arrested based on the statements of staff from the neighbouring bungalows and the articles seized from Ayesha Jhulka’s bungalow,” said sub-inspector Baliram Sangle was quoted as saying.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Andre has been charged under Section 429 (mischief of killing animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Several people have given their statement, saying that Andre tortured the dog. The bloodstained bed sheet that was found in a room in the bungalow has been sent for chemical analysis and the report is awaited,” Sangle added.

Earlier, Ayesha’s sister had said that she and her husband had visited the bungalow and found that both the dogs were locked in a room. She had informed Ayesha that she asked Andre why he has locked the dogs to which he replied that they fight with each other uncontrollably.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news