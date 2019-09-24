Mumbai: Central Railway makes Mahatma Gandhi locos to mark his 150th Birth Anniversary

In order to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central Railway (CR) has made a few special Mahatma Gandhi locos to by painting Gandhi's pictures on the locomotives. The picture is being painted in the backdrop of the National Tricolour. The work of painting these locomotives was started about two months ago.

In a total of about 15 Diesel Locomotives which have been painted till now are presently running on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Konkan route. The work of painting seven more locomotives is in progress. The work of painting these locomotives is done in the normal course of the work being done at the Loco Shed.

Chintaman Donde, who is working as the Mastercraftsman and Painter at Diesel Loco Shed in Kalyan along with a dedicated team of the Shed has painted these locomotives. While speaking to mid-day, Donde said, "Mahatma Gandhiji or Bapu, who is the Father of the Nation gave us the concept of Swachhata and 'Ahimsa'. Through these paintings, we have, on behalf of Central Railway paid tribute to the Mahatma."

Also Read: Congress plans padyatras on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

In addition to this, one more locomotive will be decorated and attached to a train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary which is observed every year on October 2.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates