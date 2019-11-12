Mumbai: Central Railway registers 70 per cent rise in ticket fine earnings

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Central Railway on Tuesday stated that it had registered a 70.32% increase in ticket checking earnings in October 2019.

Central Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb the ticketless travel, has regularly conducted an intensive campaign against ticketless and irregular travel. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.

During the month of October-2019, Central Railway has earned Rs 22.87 crore as against Rs 13.42 crore in October -2018, registering an increase of 70.32 per cent.

During the month of October-2019, 4.25 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including un-booked luggage were detected as against 2.80 lakh cases in October -2018 amounting to an increase of 51.84 %.

During the period April to October-2019 a total of 24.04 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected as against 20.81 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 15.54 per cent.

The earnings realized from such ticketless/irregular travel registered Rs.126.67 crore in the period April to October-2019 as compared to earnings of Rs.103.77 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 22.07 per cent.

During the month of October-2019, 695 cases of transfer of reserved journey tickets were detected and Rs 5.60 lakh recovered as a penalty. Special ticket checking drives conducted during the festive season of Diwali and Chhat Pooja has helped put a check on irregular travel and has shown a remarkable increase in the number of such cases and revenue collected as a penalty.

During the period October 21, 2019 to November 1, 2019 Central Railway has registered earnings of Rs 13.94 crore as compared to Rs 11.68 crore during last year’s Diwali from November 1, 2018 to November 12, 2018 showing an increase of 19.37 per cent.

These earnings have been generated from 2,40,754 cases in 2019 as compared to 1,99,812 cases in 2018 showing an increase of 20.49 per cent.

