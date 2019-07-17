Mumbai: Central Railway services resume after OHE problem leaves thousands stranded

national

Commuters took to walking on railway tracks in order to reach the nearest railway station i.e. Kalyan; however, services resumed at 11.45 am

Pics/ Suraj Ojha

In another case of railway disruptions, people travelling to their office and colleges had to bear the brunt on Wednesday morning as they faced issues while reaching their respective destinations.

The OHE (Over Head Equipment) of a certain local train between Vithalwadi and Kalyan was damaged on the upline due to which services were at a standstill. Commuters then took to walking on railway tracks in order to reach the nearest railway station i.e. Kalyan.

Central Railways took to social networking website Twitter to post an update on the same.

Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 17, 2019

Two lady commuters have been hurt following this. Technical teams are working on it to restore it.

Central Railways stated that special buses were being run between Badlapur and Kalyan to clear rush between this section with cooperation from Civic authorities.

They added that mail express trains were also being halted at Dombivli and Thane to clear extra suburban rush.

Central Railway further went on to tweet stating: Repair work carried out on war footing and services resume from 11.45 am. However, all possible steps were taken by way of running special buses, trains and giving halt to mail/express trains to clear suburban traffic.

Just in from the spot. Work of restoration going on. Expected to be restored ASAP.... Will keep commuters updated. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted pic.twitter.com/c2FIebPNcy — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 17, 2019

Repair work carried out on war footing and services resume from 11.45 am. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. However, all possible steps were taken by way of running special buses, trains and giving halt to mail/express trains to clear suburban traffic. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 17, 2019

With inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar

