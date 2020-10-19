Mumbai: Central Railway to run 225 more local trains from today

The Central Railway (CR) has announced that it will introduce 225 more local train services from October 19, Monday for essential services workers, taking the total number of daily trips to 706.

"Currently, CR is operating 481 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by the state government and approved by the Ministry of Railways.

In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, CR has now decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 481 to 706 from Monday," CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Western Railway (WR), too had allowed about 700 suburban daily train services last week.

Giving a break-up of the total services on CR from Monday, he said with this the mainline will now have 499 total services (slow services 309 and fast services 190), harbour line 187 services and 20 on the trans-harbour line.

Both CR and WR together are now running almost half the number of trains they used to pre-lockdown.

CR, meanwhile, has also decided to run 260 Puja /festival season special trains between Mumbai-Puri/Gorakhpur/Hubballi/Hatia / Visakhapatnam/Raxaul/Bhubaneswar and Pune-Santragachi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

On WR, 156 services of 12 more pairs of festival special trains will be run. According to Sumit Thakur, WR chief spokesperson, out of these 12 pairs of special trains, five will run from Bandra Terminus, two from Indore, two from Udhna and one each from Okha, Porbandar and Gandhidham stations.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news