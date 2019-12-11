Mumbai: Central Railway to run special customised local for U2 concert

The up and down train has been fully booked by the team

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Special local train services have been organised for the Irish rock band U2's first-ever concert in India with a special limited halt between Andheri and Nerul following fully-paid bookings by the local team. The up and down train has been fully booked by the team and will run as a special chartered suburban train service on December 15.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and said that the train will be run during non-peak hours and there will be an announcement about its limited halts at all stations. "They have booked a chartered 12-car local train on full tariff rate paying all the deposits and rates," he said.

The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops in between at Mahim and Kurla connecting the Western, Central and Harbour line for passengers headed for the show.

The service will run ahead of the concert and will make a return trip from Nerul until Andheri with the two stops in between after the show is over. Customers can buy the "travel package" for the special charter train service on BookMyShow.

The band is set to bring to Mumbai their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour" tour, celebrating their iconic 1987 album by the same name. The concert, to be held at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, will be their first gig in the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates