Mumbai: Central Railway's oldest train guard felicitated on 101st birthday

One of oldest, living and retired train guards in the country, Keshav Narhar Bapat, who worked with the Central Railways, celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday. Railway officials from the Bhusawal division visited his home and felicitated him. The CR has also decided to give him double the amount of pension he receives from this month onwards as a goodwill gesture.

CR's chief public relations official said, "Bapat was born on November 21, 1920. A team of personnel officials from Bhusawal division felicitated him."

"When we reached Bapat's home to wish him on his 101st birthday, his family was surprised and thanked us for the visit. We have informed him that he will now get double the amount of pension he receives from this month onwards as a goodwill gesture," said personnel official BS Ramteke. "We had taken bouquets, sweets and a birthday greeting letter from Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta for him," Ramteke added.

"Dad joined the Railways in 1951 and retired around 1978. He had a glorious career as a train guard," said his daughter Surekha Bapat. "Even the Railways are not aware that he has been an army man. He fought in the Second World War and has visited many countries during the battle. After seven years of service he took voluntary retirement from the army and joined the Railways," she added.

