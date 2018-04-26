Mumbai: Central Railway's Wadi Bunder yard rakes in lakhs from Bollywood film shoots

Out of a total shooting revenue of just over Rs 1 crore, the Wadi Bunder yard raked in Rs 31.18 lakh. It has surpassed Apta, a small, isolated station on the Mumbai-Roha line, as Bollywood's favourite



The Central Railway (CR) is riding the gravy train to Bollywood, thanks to the old Wadi Bunder yard near Sandhurst Road, where CR earned its maximum revenue from film shoots this year.

Out of a total shooting revenue of just over Rs 1 crore, the Wadi Bunder yard raked in Rs 31.18 lakh. It has surpassed Apta, a small, isolated station on the Mumbai-Roha line, as Bollywood's favourite. As many as 16 films were shot at CR locations there this year, of which the most expensive shoot was Gully Boy (starring Ranveer Sing and Alia Bhat) at Wadi Bunder, at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. "Popular locations on CR include Wadi Bunder yard, Apta and CSMT, but this year, three major shoots happened at Wadi Bunder, making it the all-time favourite," a senior official said.

CR's second-highest earner was a cola advertisement that brought in Rs 14.5 lakh at Wathar station near Satara, followed by the film, Jalebi: Circle of Love, at CSMT, which brought in over Rs 7 lakh.

"The film shooting earnings during 2017-18 is Rs 1 crore, as against Rs 73.93 lakh in the previous year, showing an increase of 36.43%," said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer for CR.

