Mumbai: 'Check private hospitals, cancel admission of asymptomatic patients,' says BMC Commissioner

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal visited a huge slum area in Malad East on Monday and spoke to the residents about the issues they were facing

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked the deputy municipal commissioners of seven zones and assistant commissioners of 24 wards to check whether the private hospitals in their areas have freed up beds occupied by asymptomatic patients. Even after nine days of issuing a circular, asking hospitals to not admit walk-in COVID-19 patients without informing the local ward war room, very few beds have been made available for symptomatic patients from the line-list with the civic body. The civic chief has given them 48 hours to complete the task.

Civic sources said that the circular was issued last week based on the assumption that asymptomatic patients have occupied more than 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals. Chahal said, "If asymptomatic patients are found during the inspection, then their admission will be cancelled immediately, so that symptomatic patients get beds."

On Monday, Chahal visited Appapada, Santri Compound, Prathmesh Nagar, Devki Nagar, Shivshahi Rahivasi Sangh and Maheshwar Nagar areas in Malad East and spoke to residents about the issues they were facing. He also checked the condition of community toilets in the areas. The huge slum area was sealed on June 11 after the city started re-opening. The commissioner further said, "It helps to understand the ground reality, requirements of residents and the civic body's future management."

Earlier in the morning, he launched Mission Zero in Borivli, Dahisar, Malad, Kandivli, Bhandup and Mulund at the Shahaji Rajie Bhosale Sports Complex, Andheri. The 50 mobile dispensaries donated by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, CREDAI-MCHI and Desh Apanayen under public-private-partnership will be run by them for two to three weeks to identify COVID-19 patients and treat them.

Under Mission Zero Rapid

Action Plan, these mobile dispensary vans with doctors and medicines will visit the areas to conduct preliminary examinations of patients. All COVID-19 suspects will then be isolated and swab tests will be conducted.

