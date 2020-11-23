Mumbai: CISF cycles its way to better physical health

CISF personnel participates in the cycle rally that was held at the Central Park area of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday morning

In a bid to motivate officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to remain mentally and physically fit, the Airport Sector Directory (ASG) Mumbai CISF organised a cycle rally under the aegis of 'Fit India Mission' at Kharghar on Sunday morning. Deputy Inspector General of CISF, Shrikant Kishore, Deputy Commandant, NC Yadav and 150 ASG Mumbai CISF personnel attended the programme, which was actively supported by the SBI.

Rajesh Shukla, a Limca Book record holder, an avid cyclist and activist supporting the cause of differently abled people inaugurated the rally along with activist and differently abled guest Rajesh Dayal and KK Vishnoi, regional manager of SBI. The rally, which was six-and-a-half kilometres long, was organised in the Central Park area of Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Speaking to mid-day, Kishore said, "It is very important for a person to be physically and mentally fit for a certain kind of work. The CISF is an important security agency. Maintaining security at the airport, where we operate 24/7, is very important. Hence, it is very important for us to be physically and mentally fit. As a DIG, it is my responsibility to ensure the airport's security and that the guards posted here are always fit."

Also Read: Nashik boy cycles from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days, sets record

"Workouts and sports are very important, so under the Fit India Mission we started this initiative to keep our officers physically and mentally fit. Later, yoga and other sporting activities will be conducted," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news