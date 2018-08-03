Mumbai: City motorists make Haji Ali junction a racing track

national

Scenic road that becomes six-lane from four-lane after NSCI causes motorists to suddenly speed up, knocking down pedestrians who can't take 'dirty' subway

One of the major causes of accidents at Haji Ali junction is speeding cars and pedestrians crossing the road in the middle of traffic. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Haji Ali junction

From Lala College to Haji Ali Signal, Tardeo

The road near Haji Ali leads to a place of peace for many as it takes you to the popular Mahalaxmi temple, Haji Ali Dargah and Babulnath Temple. But, the C-shaped road starting from NSCI to Haji Ali junction has also become a one-way ticket to heaven.



A girl and her mother cross the road by jumping over the median

The road that becomes a racing track during the day is a major headache not just for the police but for residents and tourists as well. One of the most scenic stretches of the city has become a nightmare with fatal accidents happening here often.

Case study: Atahullah Khan Neveli, 19, said, "On June 26, I was crossing the road in front of Vatsalabai Desai Bus stop near Haji Ali. When I reached the middle of the road, I noticed a black car racing towards me. Before I could react, the car hit me. I don't remember what happened after that. I regained consciousness after four days at Nair Hospital, with my left leg and hand fractured. The C-shape of the road makes it difficult for pedestrians to spot speeding cars. Also, at night, motorists cannot see pedestrian crossing the roads as there are bushes planted on the divider. Fortunately, I survived the accident, but many others have not been so lucky."

Problems

* Speeding motorists

* Large bushes on the divider obstructing view of motorists

Solutions

* A speedbreaker or rumblers must be installed to reduce speeding.

* Removing or reducing the height of bushes on the divider so that motorists get a clear view of the road ahead.

* Putting up signage or deputing traffic cops to stop pedestrians from crossing the road and urging them to use the subway instead.



Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

Total Accidents 04 For 2017 and 2018

Types of accidents:

Stretch has witnessed pedestrians being run over by speeding vehicles. Traffic cops say speeding bikers, too, are among the casualties when they are unable to control their bikes at the turn towards NSCI. One of the reasons is that the road increases from 4 lanes to 6 lanes suddenly.

Total fatalities 04

Deaths 00

Major injuries 02

Minor injuries

Source: Traffic department