Mumbai: Cobbler from Kurla drowns in open manhole

A cobbler's dream of earning a living in Mumbai was washed down the drain, no thanks to a partially open nullah. Dinesh Jhatoliya, 24, was returning home to his room in Thakkar Bappa slum in Kurla's Adarsh Nagar, when he fell into a manhole near Kurla signal.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday. Alerted by his screams for help, a passerby informed a nearby police van. However, the drain was 15-feet deep, so the fire brigade had to be alerted. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Jhatoliya was a native of Nakoda district, Rajasthan. Our calls and messages to Assistant Municipal Commissioner from M-West Ward went unanswered.

