Mumbai: Collapsed CST bridge to be rebuilt, will get escalator

The Himalaya bridge at CST collapsed on March 14 this year, causing the death of seven and injuring 35 persons

After almost seven months, the BMC has come to the conclusion that a foot overbridge (FOB) is a necessary replacement for the Himalaya bridge—connecting the station directly to the lane that leads to the Azad Maidan Police Station—which collapsed on March 14, resulting in the death of seven persons. The process has finally taken off and the new bridge may come fitted with an escalator.

The civic body has given work orders for several FOBs and road over bridges (ROBs) after the collapse incident of Himalaya Bridge—such as the Hansbhurga bridge at Vakola, the SNDT bridge on Juhu Tara Road, the Dahisar River bridge and the Piramal Nulla bridge at Inorbit mall. But the bridge, which initiated the action hadn’t seen any progress. But after the remark from the traffic wing of the BMC’s Road Department saying that the FOB was necessary, the BMC decided to take action. The civic body is reviewing the foundation of the earlier bridge. If it is in good condition, the new bridge will be built on the same one.

"The dimensions, width and height of the bridge will be decided by an appointed consultant. We will start the tender procedure simultaneously," said a senior BMC officer of the bridges department.

The bridge was built nearly 35 years ago at a time when there was no other viable option for pedestrians to cross the road. Later, however, a subway was constructed at the south end of CST.

