Mumbai: Come January, two BKC flyovers will ease horror jams at Kalanagar

In all probability, the Kalanagar junction, a traffic bottleneck most times, will no more be a commuter's nightmare from early next year. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), if things go as planned, work on the two BKC flyovers will be completed by December and in January 2020 they would be opened to the public.

Speaking to mid-day, an official said, "Work on the all-important BKC flyovers is moving at a fast pace and they will be completed by December. We plan to open them up to commuters by January next year."

The traffic situation at the arterial Kalanagar junction on the Western Express Highway and the BKC junction during the morning and evening peak hours has been a major issue. In order to decongest both these junctions, MMRDA decided to construct two flyovers. The barricaded portions of the road inside BKC and on the reclamation add to the congestion. Due to this, commuters often take more than 30-40 minutes from Mahim Causeway to reach the Kalanagar junction via the WEH.

Apart from the two flyovers, which are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs163 crore, a road is also being laid to manage the BKC traffic. The total length of the two flyovers — one from BKC to the Sea Link and other from Sea Link to BKC, is 1,888 meters. The road that will help streamline traffic from Dharavi to the Sea Link will be 300 metres long and 12 feet wide.

"The two flyovers will provide seamless connectivity to BKC and will also bring down traffic congestion in the area," said the MMRDA official. On an average, 12,000 vehicles pass through the Kalanagar junction every hour. During the morning and evening peak hours, the number increases to 60,000 vehicles per hour.

Rs 163cr

Estimated cost of the two vital flyovers

