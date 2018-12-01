Commission to study Muslim caste groups

national

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says no quota on basis of religion; backward castes needing protection will be considered

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a step in the direction of giving Muslims a quota in education and jobs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that the government would ask the State Backward Class Commission to survey the caste groups of Muslims for their social and economic status. Fadnavis maintained that the Muslims would not get any quota on the basis of religion, but the castes that need the protection would be considered after conducting a due process.

The CM's response came in reaction to the demand raised by legislators belonging to the Muslim community and opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. They demanded that the five per cent quota that the previous government had given to the community be reinstated quoting the example of the recently-passed 16 per cent quota for Marathas. "I will convene a meeting of legislators belonging to the Muslim community and group leaders to decide the future course of action," Fadnavis assured the house.

The assembly also witnessed a heated exchange between Congress MLA Arif Naseem Khan and AIMIM's Imtiaz Jalil who launched a scathing attack on the Congress for denying Muslims a quota despite recommendations by Sacchar Commission, Rangnath Commission and Mehmood ul Rehman Commission. Khan shot back at Jalil accusing him of being hand in glove with a certain political force.

The CM further said that people who have converted to Islam hadn't given up the caste system (in Hindu and other religions). Such 52 castes are included in the existing quota but if the castes that are backward are not covered in this, they would have to be studied by the BC Commission. "The report should guide us accordingly," he said.

Governor ratifies law for Maratha reservation

A day after its legislation, the law to grant Marathas a 16% quota was ratified by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Friday evening, even as the winter session of the state legislature continued on the last day. With the governor's approval, the government can now publish a notification to implement it from Saturday, December 1, which was the deadline announced by Fadnavis. The reservation, given in a separate category, will be in jobs and education for non-creamy layer families.

