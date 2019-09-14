Mumbai: Common people protest against Metro carshed in Aarey Colony

Another pro-MMRC group also protested after citizens demonstrated outside the MMRCL office in BKC on Friday to 'Save Aarey'

Protestors opposed to the proposed Metro III carshed in Aarey Colony on Friday demonstrated in front of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Office in BKC amid heavy police presence. While around 200 people gathered for the silent protest despite the rains, sources said a pro-MMRCL bunch was spotted in the vicinity too.

Anti-MMRCL protesters alleged that the second protest appeared staged. "We reached near the MMRC office in BKC at 4.30pm," said a protestor. "While we were standing, we saw a few vehicles arrive and people getting down and shouting in favour of the carshed in Aarey. The way they arrived and gathered looked suspicious and we think it was a staged protest."

'Green lungs must be saved'

On Thursday, MMRC had purchased full page advertisements in almost all Mumbai dailies touting to educate the public about the 'Truth you should know' about the proposed carshed.

Abhay Azad, who was among the scores of common men, women and children who had gathered against the MMRC, said, "MMRC has been misleading people by using 'false facts' — that the Kanjurmarg plot is under litigation, there is no wildlife in Aarey and many others."

Aarey is one of the last surviving green lungs of Mumbai, "and it needs to be protected not just because of the high number of trees but also because it is home to rich biodiversity," he said, adding, "This protest of common people proves that the average Mumbaikar cares about protecting the Aarey forest."

