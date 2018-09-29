Mumbai: Commuters decline Piyush Goyal's music request; demand more service

national

Railway activists created a cacophony of protests, saying the minister had got his priorities wrong, and he should focus on core service and quality improvement in Mumbai

Commuters have criticised union railway minister Piyush Goyal's diktat and want him to address some issues. File pic

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday struck the wrong note, when he directed railway officials to play light instrumental music at stations, on the lines of airports, so there is a soothing atmosphere on the premises. Railway activists created a cacophony of protests, saying the minister had got his priorities wrong, and he should focus on core service and quality improvement in Mumbai.

Goyal advised both Divisional Railway Managers in Mumbai that all stations should play light music in the background, which should be soothing to the ears, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said.

Sound off music

Former Western Railway Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee member Rajiv Singhal said the minister was wrong in according priorities. "We will say get new trains for Mumbai, complete the pending rail corridors so that the capacity is increased, and provide more security for women. All these have been pending and of all these things, the minister wants music!" Singhal said.

Passenger Association member Madhu Kotian said commuters are fed-up of over announcements. "You have them at stations, also onboard trains, and WR also had advertisements playing despite complaints. The priority should be to increase services and run locals on the new 5th and 6th corridors," he added.

Rail Pravasi Sangh member Subhash Gupta said the one thing that they want is punctuality. "If they are able to run trains on time, they have achieved everything. We don't come to stations to get entertained."

Recent rail decisions

*47 AC local trains: As reported by mid-day, the new AC local trains are on time. "Of these, four trains will arrive in 2019-20, and 43 trains will arrive in 2020-21," RS Khurana, MD of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation said.

* New services on WR from Nov 1: WR will increase 10 local train services from November 1, including four between Virar-Dahanu.

* Goyal pulls up Railways for delay: Goyal also pulled up CR and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation officials for exceptional delays in completing the Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line project. CR senior officials and MRVC officials had an argument over its deadline with CR saying it was March 2019, and MRVC seniors saying it was June 2019. MRVC later said the work is expected to complete in 2019.

* MUTP 3A on fast track: Goyal directed MRVC to speed up implementation of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A that includes several new lines and corridors.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates