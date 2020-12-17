Mumbai: Commuters fume at Central Railway's AC local plan

CR plans to run two services between CSMT and Kalyan, four on CSMT-Dombivli (Thane) route and four between CSMT and Kurla. File pic/Nimesh Dave

The Central Railway will operate ten air-conditioned local services on the main line on an experimental basis from Thursday for the permitted category of essential workers. These will not be an addition but will replace existing train services.

Though CR officials said their aim is to gauge the response of commuters and gather feedback about AC locals, users have slammed the move saying not many are likely to take the "expensive" AC train. They are also upset that there will be fewer non-AC local services on the line which will lead to crowding.

"How can you gauge public response without public presence? Most AC locals run empty even on normal days. It is dumb to imagine essential service workers will pay the exorbitant charges of an AC local given their dismal salaries. The first class needs to go and be replaced by AC at the same fare," said actor Khurshed J Lawyer.

The first service will start from Kurla for CSMT at 5.42 am, while the last AC local will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 pm from Monday to Saturday, and will halt at all stations.

"This is a great example of how to fail services. AC locals in exactly opposite directions during morning peak hours. A single train from Dombivli to CSMT and only one train from CSMT to Kalyan in the evening? There is a need to increase services in the direction that sees rush during peak hours," Siddhesh Desai from Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh said.

Commuter Nilesh Kakade said, "Shouldn't maximum trains be from Kalyan to CSMT in the morning? And, what's the point in having Kurla for the first train? Maximum passengers will be from Thane to CSMT. Likewise, you need to cater to the evening rush. No wonder WR plans it properly."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news