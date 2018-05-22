Mumbai: Commuters left to suffer after Harbour local changes tracks

A fully packed local on the Harbour line was cancelled after it lost its way, affecting commuters and collapsing services around 10 pm



A mismanagement gaffe by the Central Railway's Mumbai division left hundreds of commuters in the lurch on Monday night. A fully packed local on the Harbour line was cancelled after it lost its way, affecting commuters and collapsing services around 10 pm. The Belapur-bound train bound was mistakenly diverted to Bandra-bound tracks after it left from Wadala.

This led to panic among commuters. The train halted for some time, after which it was taken to the next station, King's Circle, and cancelled there. The announcer at the station apologised for the 'error'. CR spokesperson Anil Jain confirmed the incident.

Railway passenger association member Subhash Gupta blamed CR's management for the lapse. "CR is always in the news for wrong reasons. The railways is only increasing the number of officials as additional managers and operations managers at taxpayers' cost, but in reality, no work is happening. Railway officials should compensate commuters for committing such an error and conduct an inquiry," he said.

